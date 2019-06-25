Envoy: Iran not to hold dialogue with US

According to Japanese media 'NHK', Rahmani Movahed made the remarks speaking in Japan National Press Club.

He said that the US sanctions as economic terrorism targeting Iranians.

He accused US of generating political instability in the region, saying Iran does not seek conflict with any country.

Rahmani Movahed went on to say that the US is frequently changing its stance.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian ambassador described US proposal for talks as a deception.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the US against consequences of the economic warfare, saying negotiations with Iran will not work under pressure.

"This may work in a real estate market. It does not work in dealing with Iran," he added.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish