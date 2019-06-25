Lavrov dismisses US non-constructive attempts to isolate Iran

Lavrov made the remarks in a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukryon.

Lavrov said that the initiative to hold Russia-US-Israel trilateral meeting was presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said that focusing on a country, attempts to form coalition against a country, to isolate it and accusing it of unfounded charges are non-constructive.

Russia favors negotiations between Arab countries and Iran on safeguarding the Persian Gulf.

Attempts to turn Syria to a battlefield between Iran, Israel, Shia and Sunni are not acceptable, Lavrov said underlining dangerous situation in the region and Syria.

He said that Iran and Russia are in Syria upon the Syrian government's invitation to help Syria in fighting terrorism.

Russia and Egypt have close approaches in safeguarding the Persian Gulf through negotiations.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov described as dangerous the conditions between Iran and the US and warned the US to review the consequences of futile measures against Iran.

He said he does not want to evaluate what has happened over the past several hours, but based on the information it is clear that the situation is so dangerous and it is the start of war.

Meanwhile, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov urged all sides in the Persian Gulf to exercise self-restraint.

Speaking to reporters, he described as worrying the current situation, and said that Russia is carefully monitoring the situation.

In the meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US of war against Iran, saying “Should the United States try to use force against Iran, a catastrophe will follow, because the effects of a military approach are very hard to gauge.”

