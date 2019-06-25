25 June 2019 - 08:25
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83368516
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 25

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 25

Tehran, June 25, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- US, its allies in Mideast main violators of human rights

- Tehran raps British minister's anti-Iran comments

- US cyber attack on Iran unsuccessful

** IRAN DAILY

- Russia vows to counter fresh US sanctions on Iran

- Iran’s five-month crude steel production tops 10m tons: WSA

- Zarif: US sanctions hindering int’l cooperation on fighting drug trafficking

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. cyber terrorism against Iran fails

- Palestinians rally against Kushner's ‘economic plan’

- France stop Iran’s 7-game winning streak at VNL

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rights violators claim to be rights advocates

- Iranian writer says wars happen because of West’s fake definition of peace  

- Iran come 3rd at Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks reach new highs

- Iran welcomes defusion of tensions in Persian Gulf

- US cyberattacks unsuccessful

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 5 =