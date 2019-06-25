Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 25

** IRAN NEWS
- US, its allies in Mideast main violators of human rights
- Tehran raps British minister's anti-Iran comments
- US cyber attack on Iran unsuccessful
- Russia vows to counter fresh US sanctions on Iran
- Iran’s five-month crude steel production tops 10m tons: WSA
- Zarif: US sanctions hindering int’l cooperation on fighting drug trafficking
- U.S. cyber terrorism against Iran fails
- Palestinians rally against Kushner's ‘economic plan’
- France stop Iran’s 7-game winning streak at VNL
- Rights violators claim to be rights advocates
- Iranian writer says wars happen because of West’s fake definition of peace
- Iran come 3rd at Asian Beach Handball Championship 2019
- Stocks reach new highs
- Iran welcomes defusion of tensions in Persian Gulf
- US cyberattacks unsuccessful
