Iran beach handball team ranks 3rd in Asia

After defeating Vietnam 2-1 in play-off, Iran stood on the third place.
The 7th Asian Beach Handball Championship kicked off on June 15.
9376**1430
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, June 24, IRNA – Iranian beach handball team ranked third in the Asian Beach Handball Championships and booked ticket for 2020 world games in Italy.
After defeating Vietnam 2-1 in play-off, Iran stood on the third place.
The 7th Asian Beach Handball Championship kicked off on June 15.
9376**1430
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment