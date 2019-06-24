24 June 2019 - 19:54
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83368248
0 Persons

Iran beach handball team ranks 3rd in Asia

Iran beach handball team ranks 3rd in Asia

Tehran, June 24, IRNA – Iranian beach handball team ranked third in the Asian Beach Handball Championships and booked ticket for 2020 world games in Italy.

After defeating Vietnam 2-1 in play-off, Iran stood on the third place.

The 7th Asian Beach Handball Championship kicked off on June 15.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 3 =