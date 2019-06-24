Zarif : Iranian-made system shots US drone

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of photo-diplomat exhibition in Tehran, Zarif in response to Iran's diplomatic and legal actions taken as regard US drone's aggression to Iran airspace, Zarif said we issued a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres and filed our complaint.

In its letter, Iran called for international action to prevent such dangerous measures by the US to create tension in the region and to threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the regional countries, Zarif added.

Referring to UNSC's closed session on Monday; he said that the issue will be separately discussed by other countries to clarify the US addiction to violation of regulations.

Rejecting news that the air defense system has been Russian, he said "I am no expert in this case, but the system was completely Iranian and it is an honor for Iranians that we had achieved this level of defense progress".

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif referred to UK Undersecretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Andrew Morrison's remarks that the delay in implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) was due to recent developments in the region, he said INSTEX was in fact a preliminary step that will not cover the commitments of the EU and the JCPOA parties under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and what they promised after US withdrawal.

Repeating delay as regard INSTEX indicates that the Europeans have no capability and will to comply with their commitments, he said, adding that that Tehran will do its measures based on article 36 of the JCPOA.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that if Europeans believe that they should spend for their security and take an action, Tehran had earlier announced that its acts will be retrospective.

Referring to Manama meeting on 'Deal of Century', Zarif said it is clear that Quds is not for sale and Palestinians announced that they will not sell their land, dignity and heritage to some dollars.

He warned those tending to start sale in that region will waste their time and will receive nothing but hatred and hostility of the regional nations.

Appreciating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) act to shot down US drone, Zarif said we have always mentioned that out territorial integrity is not negotiable and aggression on Iran by anyone will face the most serious reaction by Iranians and especially armed forces.

At the early hours June 20, the IRGC air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4 typically flies at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif said: "At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. we've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."

Condemning the US aggression against Iran, he said: "The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory."

He added: "We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters."

"We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters," he reiterated.

