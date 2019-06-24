FM unveils Diplomat-Photo Exhibition

The event was organized by Iranian Foreign Ministry staff bearing the the slogan of 'continuing aid for flood-hit people in Iran'.

Setting up one-day free workshop, teaching photography, issuing certificate and screening a video of Isfahan photographers' works were among other programs of the event.

The exhibition is underway in Malik National Museum of Iran until June 27.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi and Foreign Minister Advisor Hosein Gharini attended the one-day event.

