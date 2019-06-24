Iran's proposal on adherence to int’l commitments to be reviewed at Serbian summit

Barron, on Monday, in the meeting with the chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Council Seyyedeh Fatemeh Hosseini and members of the group highlighted the importance of the role of women in the parliaments around the world as her goal, and the presence of representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Anti-Terrorism Committee and the Committee of the Humanitarian Law of this union is considered as an active parliament in the field of parliamentary diplomacy.

The IPU president pointed out that the importance of the adherence of countries to the laws and the lack of unilateral withdrawal of international obligations for the union is very important.

The official added that according to previous agreements, the proposal of Iran to be discussed by representatives of the Union at a forthcoming meeting in Serbia is foreseen.

Seyyedeh Fatemeh Hosseini, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Council (IPU), also reminded the Statute of the Parliament on the Inter-Parliamentary Council and members' membership on the basis of a vote from the Majlis ( Iranian Parliament).

The MP also noted the increase in the number of women and ethnic groups in this group than in previous years as an important achievement.

The chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Council (IPU) continued to emphasize the importance of enhancing regional dialogues to promote peace and security and called for joint regional meetings to be held in the form of video conferencing.

Recalling the capacity of the council to expand multilateralism, Hosseini called for countries to comply with international obligations.

