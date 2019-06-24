Ryabkov: Moscow to confront US sanctions against Iran

Criticizing the new US sanctions on Iran, the Russian diplomat said on Monday the new US sanctions against Iran would make the situation (around Iran) more tense.

"We have to wait and see what the new sanctions package for Iran is about," Ryabkov added.

He added that this is not the first case the United States threatens to impose new sanctions, instead of applying the necessary approach to resolve such situations, including dialogue.

The Russian deputy foreign minister said that the situation around Iran becomes more tense, and underscored that this action reflects a deliberate simmering tension policy of the United States.

"We condemn such a US policy (Iran sanctions), and we have repeatedly referred to the illegality of the US unilateral sanctions," he said in response to Iran's sanctions.

The high-ranking official noted that the US policy and domestic laws and unilateralism have replaced international laws and international mechanisms to resolve international issues.

9455**2050

