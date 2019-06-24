Iran seeking to develop worldwide sports cooperation

Salehi Amiri met on the third day of his trip to Switzerland with James Macleod, the new head of the Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on the grand program of the Solidarity Unit of the National Olympic Committee of Iran.

"The International Olympic Committee will have a positive look at Iran's activities in the area of ​​solidarity with the Olympics and will surely provide Iran with the necessary support," Macleod said during the meeting.

The Iranian official met with Vice-President of the International Olympic Committee, Vice-President of the Asian Olympic Council, Vice-President of ANOK, and chairman of the Wushu International Federation, and the two sides emphasized Wushu's comprehensive support.

