Iran, biggest democracy in West Asia: Top HR official

Larijani made the remarks on Monday during a meeting of Tehran-based ambassadors and representatives of international organizations with Iran’s Judiciary chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi.

Noting that certain countries, mostly western ones, have badly raised the issue of Iranian human rights over the past four decades, Larijani said that each year a resolution is adopted against the Islamic Republic of Iran which is "something meaningful".

In Iran, there is a body named the High Council for Human Rights which is comprised of five cabinet ministers, police commander, prosecutor general, head of the Supreme Court, head of the Prisons Organizations, head of the Inspection Organization and a number of influential persons in the Parliament as well as a number of jurists, Larijani said, adding that the council is tasked with following up the Iranian commitments under global treaties and introducing Iran’s human rights viewpoints.

Iran has sent several thousands pages of reports about its human rights conditions to international bodies, the official said.

“We have bilateral interaction on human rights issues with different countries,” Larijani said, adding that just a while ago bilateral talks with Switzerland came to an end and there are plans for dialogue with Japan.

