24 June 2019 - 18:08
Journalist ID: 1853
News Code 83368047
0 Persons

Iran ranks 1st in blood transfusion in Eastern Mediterranean

Iran ranks 1st in blood transfusion in Eastern Mediterranean

Sanandaj, January 24, IRNA - Director General for Evidence-based Policy making at Iran's Blood Transfusion Organization Arezo Movahhedi said on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has ranked first in the Eastern Mediterranean region in terms of blood donation and relative indicators.

She said while visiting Kurdistan Blood Transfusion Organization on Monday.

The center is to be audited by the Austrian Octapharma Company which is in charge of technical and quality processing, she said.

Dispatch of plasma to European countries is a turning point in improving the quality of products and Transfusion Organization processes, she said. 

The official said the goal of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization is to implement plasma collection program in order to achieve self-sufficiency in the sector.

According to Movahhedi, the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization is being inspected by the Ministry of Health, Medical Education and European Drug Production companies.

The international inspections show that the organization is of high standards in the region, she said. 

“In the Eastern Mediterranean region, the average blood donation rate for per 1,000 people stands at 14.9 percent while the figure and in Iran stands at 25 percent which is near to double. 

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =