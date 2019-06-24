Iran ranks 1st in blood transfusion in Eastern Mediterranean

She said while visiting Kurdistan Blood Transfusion Organization on Monday.

The center is to be audited by the Austrian Octapharma Company which is in charge of technical and quality processing, she said.

Dispatch of plasma to European countries is a turning point in improving the quality of products and Transfusion Organization processes, she said.

The official said the goal of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization is to implement plasma collection program in order to achieve self-sufficiency in the sector.

According to Movahhedi, the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization is being inspected by the Ministry of Health, Medical Education and European Drug Production companies.

The international inspections show that the organization is of high standards in the region, she said.

“In the Eastern Mediterranean region, the average blood donation rate for per 1,000 people stands at 14.9 percent while the figure and in Iran stands at 25 percent which is near to double.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish