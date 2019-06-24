Iran one of forerunners in primary healthcare

Mohsen Asadi Lari, Director General for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Health lauded on Monday successful implementation of primary healthcare in Iran, and said, "The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) had cooperated with Iran about basic healthcare about 41 years ago and the result of that cooperation was the Alma-Ata Declaration. During these years many countries tried to implement primary healthcare, but were not very successful and Iran was one of the few countries that achieved a lot of success in the field of primary healthcare."

He went on say, "After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, this success was achieved in the implementation of primary healthcare in the country, because one of the goals of the Islamic Revolution was to support the poor and pay attention to the villagers."

Asadi Lari noted that at the same time, the slogan "Prevention is better than cure" was introduced and the establishment of medical and health networks in March 1984 was approved by the Iranian Majlis ( Parliament) and expanded throughout the country. With the efforts of health authorities over last 40 years, medical and health networks are currently operating in villages and cities, and there are about 18,000 health houses in the country.

