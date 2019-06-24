FM Spox: Japanese PM had no special written message

Tehran has earlier welcomed this trip, he said adding that the supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif listened to Japanese prime minister's comments.

Japan is after de-escalating tensions in the region as they do not want to see increasing tensions in a region that the world's economy depends on.

Japanese officials offered a number of suggestions to broaden bilateral interactions such as purchase of oil which are under study, he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran broadens bilateral activities with various countries and this has no contradiction with other parties' commitments, he said.

Given the comments made by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi during his trip to Switzerland and nominating this country as Iran interest section in Canada, he said countries usually appoints one country to preserve their interests which could be changed due to some reasons.

Switzerland is protecting Iran's interests against US and Saudi Arabia but this duty is now burdened by Canada, he said.

Due to high prices and the large number of Iranians residing in Canada, they were unable to carry out the responsibilities of consular affairs, and some other Iranian missions in North America are now filling the gap, Mousavi said highlighting the reason why Switzerland has denied consular affairs in protecting Iran interests.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat referred to Trump's claims on halting attack to Iran and said what is important for us is that we give crushing response to their aggression.

He reiterated that Iran is to maintain its readiness forever.

On the readiness of some regional countries like Iraq to mediate between Iran and some Persian Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, Mousavian said we have not ruled out any mediation.

Many countries in the region, Far East and even Europeans asked for mediation in this regard, he said.

Stressing the fact that Iran has always called for interaction with its neighbors, he said "We are ready to hold talks with those neighboring states which have different thoughts."

The recent visit by Senior advisor to French President Emanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne's aimed to exchange views on regional issues and those of nuclear deal, he said.

