Iran will reduce commitments to JCPOA on schedule

Addressing the Monday press conference, Mousavi recalled the terrorist operation which took place on June 28, 1981 in which several statesmen were martyred in explosion at the Islamic Republic Party. He said that the terrorists enjoyed support from Washington.

He also recalled the chemical attacks the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein enjoying support from the US launched against Iranian soldiers and Iranian cities of Sardasht and Piranshahr and Mehran.

Mousavi also recalled downing Iranian passenger plane with 290 people on board in 1988, saying that Iran has suffered such tragedies fallen on the so-called US Human Rights Week.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Mousavi said that despite pressures and rhetoric, diplomacy still continues and the diplomatic initiatives are still underway by Iran and other regional and trans-regional countries to ease tensions in the region.

He said that Iran has taken legal action with the UN Security Council against the US over violation of the Iranian airspace by Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV).

He said that in addition to the complaint, Iran summoned Swiss envoy to Tehran looking after the US interests and UAE chargé d'affaires as a country giving base for the US drone to take off to protest such aggressive action.

The most important act was to lodge complaint with the United Nations Security Council against the US over violation of Iranian airspace, he noted.

In response to another question whether Iran nuclear deal will continue with Russia and China, he said Iran is committed to the JCPOA and acted in line with the deal.

Tehran tends to take advantage of the rights envisaged by the JCPOA, Mousavi said.

Mousavi said that the JCPOA's life relies on implementing all signatories' commitments, adding that after US illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA, the remaining parties vowed to keep this international achievement but they did not take practical action to preserve the deal and Iran in contrast to its resolve was driven to show reaction by reducing its commitments.

He added that Iran has never waited for Europe and is holding bilateral consultations with other parties.

We have also set some of trade, financial and banking mechanisms, Mousavi added.

Commenting on UK Undersecretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Andrew Morrison's trip to Tehran and his allegation about tanker attacks in the Persian Gulf. Mousavi said that his statement was not constructive.

Rejecting UK official's remarks, he said that the UK government is suffering from indecision and weakness due to the deadlock it faced over Brexit and lack of support from the EU, so that the shaky UK government prefers to follow the US lead on international affairs.

9376**1416

Follow us in Twitter @IrnaEnglish