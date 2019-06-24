Iran hoisting Palestinian flag: Lebanese analyst

"The economic meeting in Manamah about the 'Deal of the Century' is bound to fail," said Rafic Nasrallah said in an interview with IRNA.

The meeting will be held in Bahrain on June 25-26.

The Deal of Century tries to deprive the Palestinians of the right to return to their motherland in return for a 25-billion investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which is mostly to be provided by the Arab oil-rich states.

US President Donald Trump’s aide and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who devised the scheme, has announced that a political plan will follow.

Nasrallah said that all the deals to remove Palestine off the map have failed and the Manamah plan is no exception.

"Iran is the main player in the region and has tried hard to keep the Palestinian flag flying. Iran is now at the front of the Resistance and has been trying to counter the US and Israel to safeguard its values."

Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and former Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

In the past few days, Iran foiled the US plots and made Trump regret his decisions, which roots in Iran's power that will change the political map of the region, said Nasrallah.

"Unfortunately, there are some neocons in some Arab states that plot against Palestine; however, Manamah meeting is bound to fail as long as the Palestinians and Arab nationalist do not attend it."

The head of the Lebanese International Center for Media and Research added that Manamah meeting failure will pave the way for defeating the Deal of the Century.

"Our nations know how to resist and we take hope in Palestine, Resistance, and the Intifada."

Expressing sorrow about the fact that some Arab states are "relying on the US and plotting against the Islamic World," he added, "Counting on the US will lead them nowhere."

Rafic Nasrallah assured that one day Egypt and other Arab states will come back to Palestine.

9417**1416

