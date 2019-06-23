24 June 2019 - 00:59
Journalist ID: 2013
News Code 83366785
0 Persons

Iran karatekas bag bronze in Montreal Karate 1-Series A competition

Iran karatekas bag bronze in Montreal Karate 1-Series A competition

Tehran, June 23, IRNA- Two Iranian karatekas have bagged bronze medals in 2019 Karate 1-Series A that ended on Sunday in the Canadian city of Montreal.

Hamideh Abbasali beat Jamaica’s Jessica Cargill 1-0 in Female Kumite 68+ Kg to get the bronze medal. 

Abbasali came first in Karate1 Series A that was held in May in Istanbul. Back in April, she got the third place in Karate1 Premier League in Rabat, Morocco. 

Also in Male Kumite 84+ kg, Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh beat his Croatian rival Zvonimir Zivkovic 1-0 to receive the bronze medal. 

Ganjzadeh won the first place in Karate1 Premier League in Rabat, Morocco in April. 

However, Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh lost 4-1 to Italian Lorenzo Pietromarchi in Male Kumite -75 Kg semifinals, leaving the competition without any medals. His loss comes after his first place at Istanbul Karate1 Series A in May. 

Two other Iranian karatekas Saeid Ahmadikaryani (Male Kumite -75 Kg) and Hamoon Derafshipour (Male Kumite -67 Kg) lost to their rivals and left the competition in the first phases. 

9218**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

     


 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 4 =