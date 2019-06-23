Iran karatekas bag bronze in Montreal Karate 1-Series A competition

Hamideh Abbasali beat Jamaica’s Jessica Cargill 1-0 in Female Kumite 68+ Kg to get the bronze medal.

Abbasali came first in Karate1 Series A that was held in May in Istanbul. Back in April, she got the third place in Karate1 Premier League in Rabat, Morocco.

Also in Male Kumite 84+ kg, Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh beat his Croatian rival Zvonimir Zivkovic 1-0 to receive the bronze medal.

Ganjzadeh won the first place in Karate1 Premier League in Rabat, Morocco in April.

However, Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh lost 4-1 to Italian Lorenzo Pietromarchi in Male Kumite -75 Kg semifinals, leaving the competition without any medals. His loss comes after his first place at Istanbul Karate1 Series A in May.

Two other Iranian karatekas Saeid Ahmadikaryani (Male Kumite -75 Kg) and Hamoon Derafshipour (Male Kumite -67 Kg) lost to their rivals and left the competition in the first phases.

