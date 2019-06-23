France defeat Iran to extend race for the VNL finals

The Iranian team lost 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-21) to stop its seven-match winning streak and fail to secure its spot at the Final Six of the 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League.

The result means that Brazil could well finish Weekend 4 at the top of the table, if they can beat defending champions Russia in the closing match.

Iran beat Australia on Saturday 3-0 to make its way to the finals that will be held in Bulgaria.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia scored a massive win over Portugal 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 27-25) as both teams continue their quest to avoid relegation.

