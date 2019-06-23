24 June 2019 - 01:05
France defeat Iran to extend race for the VNL finals

Ardabil, June 23, IRNA- Iran men’s national volleyball team were defeated by France on Sunday in their last match in week four of the Nations League, making the race for the Final Six even tougher.

The Iranian team lost 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-21) to stop its seven-match winning streak and fail to secure its spot at the Final Six of the 2019 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League.

The result means that Brazil could well finish Weekend 4 at the top of the table, if they can beat defending champions Russia in the closing match.

Iran beat Australia on Saturday 3-0 to make its way to the finals that will be held in Bulgaria.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia scored a massive win over Portugal 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 27-25) as both teams continue their quest to avoid relegation. 

