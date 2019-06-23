Strengthening int’l cooperation tops Kish Free Zone policies agenda: Official

At a joint news conference with Ghana Free Zones’ Head on Sunday, Mozaffari described the results of Okiebafa’s trip to Kish positive and influential, adding that these kinds of trips will introduce a wider range of perspectives, modifications, capabilities, provide the ground to attract tourists and investors and promote economic and commercial cooperation on a global scale.

The official underscored that such trips are being carried out in implementing the Kish Free Zone policy to develop cross-border cooperation with the free zones of the world, to strengthen international relations, to bring about a transformation in economic growth and the development of the tourism industry.

Mozaffari referred to his meetings, and those of the economic activists and regional officials with the Free Zones’ Head of Ghana and the delegation, and highlighted trade exchanges on cocoa and gold and higher education as the most important axis of cooperation between Kish Island and Ghana.

Managing director of the Kish Free Zone mentioned plans to turn the island into a regional and global gold market, adding that the Ghana Republic as one of the regions with the resources of this precious metal can be a good ground for cooperation.

