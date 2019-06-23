Iran’s membership promoted in OECD Seed Program

Iran's request for the membership in two new seed programs with the votes of all member countries at the organization were accepted in presence of representatives of the Ministry of Cultural Jihad at the annual meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Austria last June.

In 1958, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) launched a seed program for the member countries in order to achieve a consistent level of seed quality in world trade. The program was initially initiated with the participation of its member countries, but given that this trade could be beneficial for other countries, the membership of other nations of the United Nations and WTO was given to this organization and now 61 countries are members of this organization.

OECD seed program operates in eight cereal, sugar beet, corn, sorghum, oily and string plants, grasses and forages and legumes, undergrowth clover and other similar species and vegetable and seafood, stressing on purity of varieties and originality in seeds that are tradable in the world trade.

