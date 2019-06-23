23 June 2019 - 19:23
Iran gymnastic team bags 2 Asian medals

Orumieh, June 23, IRNA – Iranian gymnastic team with one silver and a bronze medal is now on the 7th position in medal tables in the gymnastics rings at the Asian gymnastics championships.

Speaking to IRNA, head of Iranian team Nader Madani said the event was held with participation of 80 athletes from 19 countries.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian gymnast Mahdi Ahmad Kohani with 14.533 points received a bronze medal in the gymnastics rings.

This is while, China and South Korea stood on the first and second places respectively.

Meanwhile, Iranian athlete Saeed Reza Keykha ranked 2nd in pommel horse.

Jordan and China also ranked first and third respectively.

