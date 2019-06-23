Iran leading country in sheltering migrants: IPU President

IPU president said in a meeting with the chairman of the Iranian Women's Parliamentary Faction Farideh Oladqobad on Sunday.

IPU president said this opportunity should be heeded to broaden further dialogues in the region.

The Asia-Pacific Region Group can take advantage of Iran's capabilities and capacities in the field within IPU principles, she said.

The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) also referred to the need for more participation of women in economic and political activities and called for wider and more active participation of women in international affairs.

During the visit, Farideh Oladqobad, also expressed satisfaction with presidency of Gabriela Cuevas Barron in the Inter-Parliamentary Union as a young and successful person, and thanked her invaluable services.

The MP also called for increased consultations and cooperation between the two sides.

