Dlrs 46 m worth of goods exported from Kashan

The goods exported early this year registering 10 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year in terms of weight, he said.

Steel and carpet formed major parts of the exported goods, he said adding that “Dairy products, brake pads, PVC materials, cast iron pipes, rose water and herbal essences, copper wire, water cooler, detergent and lemon juice are among other goods exported from the city of Kashan.

Plastic and melamine, metal mold, types of yarn, synthetic fibers, aluminum and Chinese dishes, were among other items exported from the city, he said.

Germany, Sweden, Austria, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Brazil, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Spain, Lithuania, Japan, China, Australia, Russia, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Albania, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Pakistan, India, Kenya, Uganda, Turkey, Georgia, Finland, Zambia, Indonesia, Lebanon, Vietnam and Mozambique are among proper destinations for exported goods from Kashan, he said.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish