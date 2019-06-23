Japan grants emergency aid worth $2.5m to Iran flood-hit victims

The Japanese embassy in Tehran announced in a statement donating an emergency aid to Iran in response to the damages caused by floods in Iran, and noted that, “On June 12, Mr. Abe Shinzo, Prime Minister of Japan, conveyed to H.E. Dr. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the Japan-Iran summit meeting that the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Aid of 2.5 million US dollars, in response to the damages caused by floods in Iran, through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). (Cabinet decision, June 11)

“This Emergency Grant Aid is aimed at providing humanitarian assistance in the affected areas, Protection for vulnerable people, Health, Education and Early recovery for the people affected by the flood damages," the statement stressed.

According to the statement, the expected outcome of the assistance in each project is as follows, “About 60,000 people directly reached through Emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene interventions. About 40,000 people directly reached through Emergency Education interventions. About 30,000 people directly reached through Emergency Child Protection interventions. About 160,000 people reached by essential and life-saving medicine, equipment, and health services.”

In the wake of severe flood since the last days of the last Iranian year (beginning March 21, 2018), a number of the provinces of the country faced a major flood disaster.

Major flood damages were reported to the northern provinces of Mazandaran, Golestan, Lorestan, Khuzestan and Fars. According to the Minister of the Interior, the flood had caused more than 35 trillion tomans of damage.

