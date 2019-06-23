Zarif says US economic terrorism brings tension

"More evidence—including encroachment of a MQ9 spy drone on 5/26, speedboat purchases & phone calls planning to attribute ship attacks to Iran—indicate #B_Team was moments away from trapping @realDonaldTrump into a war," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

He added: "Prudence prevented it, but #EconomicTerrorism brings tension."

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4 typically flies at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif said: "At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. we've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."

Condemning the US aggression against Iran, he said: "The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory."

He added: "We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters."



"We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters," he reiterated.

Meanwhile earlier, National Cartographic Center of Iran (NCC) on Friday announced that The American spy drone had been shot down over the territorial waters of Iran.

