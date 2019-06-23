Armenia standing by Iran despite sanctions: Envoy

Addressing a joint meeting with industrial unit managers in the Alborz industrial town, the diplomat reiterated "we are well aware that Iran is struggling with foreign sanctions, and Armenia understands this issue and supports Iran".

The high-ranking official pointed to the link between Iran and Russia, and said that Armenia is the only Christian country in Iran's neighborhood that has established warm relations with Russia and that there is a good triple bond between us and these two countries".

Toumanian also referred to the plans of the Armenian government to reform its administrative and economic structure, saying that the new Armenian government is struggling with bribery to provide a fair economic space for everyone.

The Armenian ambassador to Iran referred to Armenian community in Iran, stressing that the Armenian community is satisfied with the Islamic Republic's support and "we all believe that the level of relations and cooperation between the two countries should be increased".

The diplomat pointed to the economic situation in Armenia, and said, “Inflation in Armenia has fallen sharply, ranging from 2 to 3 percent, and the banks are stable and offer good facilities to producers".

He also stated that Armenia is one of the Eurasian countries and, following the memoranda of understanding (MoU) Iran has signed with these countries as an observer state, it is expected that the level of cooperation with those countries will be increased.

"Electricity and gas between the two countries are being exchanged via barter, and the Armenian government has promised to expand transportation between the two countries in transit and railway fields," the official said.

Expressing that trade relations and commodity exchanges between Iran and Armenia can be increased by five times, he pointed to his trip to Qazvin province, and said that the companies located in the industrial city of Alborz are attractive for economic cooperation with Armenia.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish