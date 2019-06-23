IPU president, FM Zarif discuss mutual cooperation, regional developments

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Media Department, the two sides underlined reciprocal readiness to bolster mutual inter-exchanges and broaden cooperation between national parliaments, especially with the IPU.

Using parliamentary mechanisms to reduce regional tensions and progress plans and initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation were among axes discussed in the meeting.

President of the IPU also earlier on Sunday met with President Hassan Rouhani.

Cuevas Barron also met Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Head of the Iranian Parliament's Research Center Kazem Jalali and chairwoman of the parliament's women fraction Farideh Oulad Qobad on Sunday.

