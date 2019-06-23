US, some regional countries contributing to terrorist currents: Parliament speaker

In a meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Sunday, Larijani stressed the role of the IPU in preventing the crises.

"Since MPs are members of the IPU, they are talking more easily and freely, so the movement of the IPU chairman can lead to the use of the capacity of the parliaments," the Iranian parliament speaker added.

The high-ranking lawmaker also commended on the movements of the Secretary-General of IPU on developments in Syria, saying that in the case of Yemen and Syria, what media outlets in the world raised was largely not honest. In 2001, when Americans attacked Afghanistan, they said they wanted to eliminate drugs and terrorism, but after years, the drug production in Afghanistan has increased by 50 times.

Larijani said that some regional countries are also contributing to the terrorist currents, noting, "The region's experience shows that the military occupation has strengthened the terrorist currents, because Americans are humiliating the nations with occupation, and thus the Americans are providing a social context for terrorism in the region."

He further referred to the crisis in Yemen and stated, "The crisis in Yemen is very painful, and some countries are trading arms by causing crisis and killing people. The war is not Yemen's solution. But It is possible to solve the crisis of this country by forming a state of national unity."

"President Trump is looking for a deal on the fate of the Palestinian people, though playing with national dignity with trade is a disgrace, but it strengthens resistance currents, because Palestine understands will not realize its goal, except with resistance," said the head of the parliament with an emphasis on the sensitive issue of Palestine.

The Iranian parliament speaker noted, "You support democratic solutions as the president of inter-Parliamentary Union, and in this situation, we faced an international disarrangement that is largely the responsibility of the Americans, and you must act as an international institution for it."

The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union also presented a report on her 18 months of activities as president of the Union and an effort to ensure the transparency of the union's activities, and highlighted, "If 46,000 IPU-related delegates globally move in coordination, they can certainly have more impact. We are looking for confidence building in the IPU, though sometimes severe bureaucracy creates barriers."

The official went on to say that transparency was the biggest challenge, adding, "MPs must be aware of the activities of the union and help us to achieve our goals."

Cuevas Barron also pointed to the role of Iran in the area of ​​multilateralism, and added, "Iran is a member of the Supreme Advisory Committee on Anti-Terrorism, and that it can play an effective role in the union with its experience in the Executive Committee and its vast activities in the Union.

