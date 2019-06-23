Official: Iran serious in its JCPOA decisions

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the UK Deputy Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Kharrazi said the UK official's trip was made in line with following up the two countries' relations.

Elaborating on Iran's acts after the end of the 60-day moratorium, he said the three European countries and the UK did not take serious actions in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), so Iran will stop some of its commitments based on the JCPOA text.

The UK Deputy Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced that the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) will be implemented soon and London will support Iran deal and Iran has its problems with the US.

In response to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reporter's question on Europe's commitments under the JCPOA and the future of the deal, Kharrazi said, "We are waiting to see what measure Europe will take within two weeks.

He urged Europe to put sources in INSTEX to pave the way for establishing exchange between Iran and Europe.

He called on the Europe to preserve its independence against US pressures, adding that even Iran's debts for Chieftain tanks has not been returned to Iran.

Commenting on UK official's mission in Tehran, he said during the meeting we protested against accusing Iran of the attacks on the oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he urged the UK government to refrain from hasty decisions if it wants to reduce tensions.

Earlier, speaking to Radio BBC, Former UK Ambassador to Tehran Richard Dalton said Morrison's visit is aimed at conveying an important message about putting into operation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

INSTEX was adopted by foreign ministers of the EU's trio on the sidelines of a European Union summit in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on January 1.

INSTEX has been registered at the address of France's Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris. German banker Per Fischer has been appointed for six months long to run it.

Earlier, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Monday that the visit to Iran of EEAS Secretary General Helga Schmid is a token of the EU support for the JCPOA.

"Secretary General Schmid also used this opportunity to reiterate the EU's continued commitment to the JCPOA which is key to increasing stability and security in the Middle East and a crucial element of the global Non-Proliferation Treaty," the statement said.

It added: "The JCPOA has been working and delivering on its primary goal which is to ensure that Iran does not acquire material or equipment to develop nuclear weapons."

EEAS reiterated: "The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in its 15 reports that Iran abides by its nuclear-related commitments."

