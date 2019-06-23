Iraq eager to cooperate with Iran in air defense

Major General Tariq Abbas al-Baldawi, deputy director of military training of the Iraqi Army, made his remarks in a meeting held in Tehran with Commander of Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Ali-Reza Sabahifard.

Referring to Iran's great capabilities in designing and building defense systems, the Iraqi military official called on the Iranian experts to share the related expertise with their Iraqi counterparts.

Too, the Iranian commander said in the meeting that there are many grounds for Tehran and Baghdad to strengthen relations in different areas.

The two countries are parts of the Islamic Ummah and the World of Islam said the commander adding no political and geographical borders can make the two nations separated.

About Iran's military skills, Sabahifard said the country has produced various modern air defense systems thanks to the valuable indigenous knowledge.

Iran is ready to form expert committees to develop the related cooperation with the Iraqi side, he stressed.

About a month ago, General Sabahifard visited Iraq in continuation of the exchange of delegations between the two countries.

Also about two months ago, Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri traveled to neighboring Iraq and said the two countries would witness continuous air defense cooperation in the near future.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish