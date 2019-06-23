Armenian envoy calls for boosting trade ties with Iran

"The value of the trade between the two countries should definitely increase," said Toumanian on a visit to Qazvin province.

He added that the industrial and agricultural relations between the two neighboring states should strengthen.

"Tehran and Yerevan have longstanding relations and since independence of Armenia, most of the trade has been in the field of energy and natural gas in the past 28 years."

Toumanian said that there are numerous economic fields to cooperate on, which have been neglected.

He added that the Armenian government considers economic capacities of Iranian provinces for economic cooperation and the Armenian officials give priority to visit Iranian provinces when they come to Iran.

