MP: Parliamentary diplomacy helps boost Inter-Gov't ties

Kazem Jalali made the remarks in a meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

Jalali said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a safe and stable country in the region, adding that Iran contributes to resolution of security problems in the region.

He called for active role of the IPU in line with maintaining peace and security in the world.

He acknowledged innovations created in structure of the IPU.

Jalali expressed hope for world parliaments to be more effective in international affairs.

He said that problems and conflicts around the world will be solved by taking advantage of capacities of parliamentary diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Cuevas Barron appreciated Jalali's effective and valuable efforts in line with promoting peace, stability and security in the world.

Iran parliament speaker is playing important role in forming multilateralism in IPU and supporting this international body, she said.

Cuevas Barron is scheduled to meet senior government and parliamentary officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Ali Larijani, the speaker of the parliament.

She attended the formal session of Majlis on Sunday.

