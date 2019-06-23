23 June 2019 - 12:25
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code 83365743
0 Persons

Iran, Iraq call for expansion of ties

Iran, Iraq call for expansion of ties

Tehran, June 23, IRNA – Iraqi Co-Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Cooperation Commission Major-General Tariq Abbas al-Baldawi in a meeting with Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier-General Mehdi Rabbani, called for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

"Iran and Iraq have longstanding relations, cultural and religious common grounds," said Brigadier-General Rabbani.

Reminding the role of the two counties in restoring security and peace, he stressed the cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran to fight terrorism and security threats.

He also expressed Iran's readiness for helping the Iraqi army carry training courses for ground forces, navy, air forces and defense.

The Iraqi party called for cooperation on training, military drills, and visiting the military exhibits of each other.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 2 =