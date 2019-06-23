Iran, Iraq call for expansion of ties

"Iran and Iraq have longstanding relations, cultural and religious common grounds," said Brigadier-General Rabbani.

Reminding the role of the two counties in restoring security and peace, he stressed the cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran to fight terrorism and security threats.

He also expressed Iran's readiness for helping the Iraqi army carry training courses for ground forces, navy, air forces and defense.

The Iraqi party called for cooperation on training, military drills, and visiting the military exhibits of each other.

9417**1416

