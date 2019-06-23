VP: Iran to take legal action against US with UN Security Council over drone

Speaking to IRNA, Joneidi said aggression on Iran land, water and air borders will not be acceptable and tolerated but efforts will be made to avoid war.

In response to another question regarding FATF extending suspension of countermeasures against Iran, she said more countermeasures will be concerning in the future.

Unfortunately we are regressing toward the first point which is returning countermeasures and neutralizing suspension, she noted.

The Expediency Discernment Council is expected to finalize reviewing the bill sooner to avoid more countermeasures, she said.

- The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced continuing suspension of active countermeasures (Blacklist) against Iran until its next meeting.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced in its statement that it will continue the suspension of active countermeasures against Iran until October 2019.

On Feb 24, The Financial Action Task Force in its meeting in Paris recognized measures taken by Iran in line with addressing its deficiencies and has decided to continue the suspension of active countermeasures until its next meeting.

In June 2016, the FATF welcomed Iran’s high-level political commitment to address its strategic AML/CFT deficiencies and suspended countermeasures for a year. Given Iran's steps in the year after, the organization decided in November 2017 to continue the suspension of countermeasures.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Joneidi described facilitating economic ties and banking transactions as Iranians' rights.

One of the worrying issues is that due to increase in risk of money laundering and the financing of alleged terrorist acts in transactions and the need for high-level inspection, banks that deal with Iranian banks and financial institutions may stop financial interactions with Iran, she noted.

