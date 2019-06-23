Non-oil exports from Iran’s Chabahar Port up 100% year-on-year

Behrooz Aqaei, the director of Ports and Maritime Office of southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, told IRNA on Sunday that loading and unloading of goods in Chabahar Port grew significantly with the inauguration of the first phase of development.

Loading and unloading different types of oil and non-oil products in Chabahar Port has increased 37% in the three-month period under study compared to the same period last year, Aqaei said.

He also said that loading and unloading oil products in the strategic Port of Chabahar have grown 69% in the mentioned period.

Docking vessels heavier than 1,000 tons in the port has also grown up by 29% compared to the preceding year, the official said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish