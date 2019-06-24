US, JCPOA withdrawal a big mistake: Pakistan MP

In an interview with IRNA, Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, said that US President Donald Trump’s insane policies are threatening the peace of the world.

“Trump is a foolish person,” said the politician.

He said that Iran has been a major trading partner of Europe for past many years that is why Germany, France and UK with the support of other major countries of the world signed the JCPOA to enhance their economic ties with Iran.

“We in Pakistan thought that the agreement would have a positive impact on Iran-US ties but that could not happen because of the aggressive policies of the Trump administration towards Iran,” added the lawmaker.

The parliamentarian went on to say that Trump is trying his utmost to sabotage the agreement which was signed after hectic diplomatic efforts.

Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq said it is very unfortunate that the US is leveling baseless allegations against Iran without any justification. “Accusing Iran for all problems in the world is a very big mistake by the US,” he said.

The Senator expressing his views said that Iran is an important country of the region and close friend of Pakistan.

He stressed the need for further boosting ties between Iran and Pakistan.

