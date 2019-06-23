Iran, Ghana sign MoU on free zones

Speaking in the ceremony, Bank referred to free trade zones' capacities in developing Iran's economy, saying joint economic cooperation between free trade zones of Iran and Ghana can create access to free zones' products and pave new ways for trade exchanges.

Meanwhile, deputy head of the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones for production, exports and technology affairs Akbar Eftekhari said free zones need sharing production potentials and investment opportunities with other countries.

He added that participating in international exhibitions is one of the ways for presenting free zones' potentials.

Grounds have been prepared for taking advantage of electronic trade and the infrastructures related to information technology and communication in free zones, he noted.

He offered to create a joint exchange context between two countries free zones since it can prepare electronic trade based on digital currencies.

In the meantime, deputy head of the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones for cultural, tourism and industry affairs Mohammad Reza Rostami referred to capabilities of Ghana and the African continent in cultural and art fields.

He suggested that Ghana investors could perform studies on ecotourism resorts in free zones to experience attracting tourists in these areas.

He described as effective holding cultural weeks between Iran and Ghana and exporting culture and handicrafts, saying Ghana arts and handicrafts are of importance.

Launching Iran-Ghana handicrafts export network can help develop the industry, he added.

Okyere Baafi arrived in Tehran on June 21 to visit Imam Khomeini Airport City, to hold talks with officials of the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones and to visit Kish Free Zone.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish