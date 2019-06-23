US history full of strategic blunders: Pakistani Senator

In an interview with IRNA, Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum said Americans went to Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan but all of their actions proved to be strategic blunders.

He said that the US created more tensions and brought more miseries in the in the world.

The MP added if Americans want peace in the world they have to do international justice, they cannot blackmail other countries for their own strategic interests.

“US must not use international monitory institutions to pressurize other states and strangulate them economically,” he said, in reference to SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).

Trump Administration has cut off SWIFT link of the Iranian banking system in total disregard of Iranian national sovereignty and the Charter of the United Nations, creating obstacles to open up Letters of Credit to order goods from abroad.

He added the recent visit of Iranian Parliamentarians to Pakistan was very fruitful and very productive. “I chair Pak-Iran parliamentary friendship group and we have had nice interaction with them,” said the lawmaker.

“We respect Iran not only because it is our neighbor or Muslim country, but we respect Iran for being courageous nation and having rich, history and culture, we are proud to be their neighbors,” Abdul Qayyum noted.

He was of the opinion that Iran and Pakistan have to move together and overcome their difficulties.

“We need more connectivity, we need to connect Chabahar with Gwadar, we need to have a fairy line, we need a railway line and better road connections with Iran,” said the Senator.

The MP went on to say Iran and Pakistan should have more crossing points. He said that Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline should also be completed to cater Pakistan’s growing energy demands.

He viewed Pakistan can also import more electricity from Iran and for this we need to have more transmission lines.

The parliamentarian expressing his views said that if there are problems of international sanctions we can make the transactions in local currency or go for barter.

“Unfortunately in today’s world there is no law and the United Nations is not very effective at all, they are being guided by powers who do not want us to prosper,” said Abdul Qayyum.

He noted that Iranians are not making nuclear weapons, they have said it and signed it, but their fault is that Zionist regime considers them as a threat and they speak for the rights of Palestinians. “We feel that Zionist regime is an aggressor,” the lawmaker said.

The political leader said Iran and Pakistan can move forward hand in glove and promote peace.

“We should have Muslim unity; there are misunderstandings between Iran and Saudi Arabia which should be removed,” he added.

He said Pakistan is in a very good position to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

