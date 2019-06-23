Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 23

** IRAN NEWS

- Judiciary determined to fight discrimination, corruption

- India looks to Russian crude as Iranian imports crash

- FATF decides to continue keeping Iran off the blacklist

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran says it will respond firmly to any US threat

- 20 mining, industrial projects to come on stream this year

- CAO: Iran’s airspace fully safe and secure

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yemeni forces down another Saudi-led drone in Hajjah

- Iran defeat Portugal, earn ninth win at Volleyball Nations League

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Mahatir Mohamad blames U.S. for ‘provoking’ Iran

- Czech honors Iranian translator Reza Mirchi with Gratias Agit Award

- CBI unveils plans to compensate oil budget deficit in sanctions era

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- World leaders call on Iran and US to exercise restraint

- Non-oil trade with E7 at $2.2 billion in 1 month

- CBI: Three ways to plug budget holes

