Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 23

** IRAN NEWS
- Judiciary determined to fight discrimination, corruption
- India looks to Russian crude as Iranian imports crash
- FATF decides to continue keeping Iran off the blacklist
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran says it will respond firmly to any US threat
- 20 mining, industrial projects to come on stream this year
- CAO: Iran’s airspace fully safe and secure
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran to respond firmly to any U.S. threat
- Yemeni forces down another Saudi-led drone in Hajjah
- Iran defeat Portugal, earn ninth win at Volleyball Nations League
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Mahatir Mohamad blames U.S. for ‘provoking’ Iran
- Czech honors Iranian translator Reza Mirchi with Gratias Agit Award
- CBI unveils plans to compensate oil budget deficit in sanctions era
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- World leaders call on Iran and US to exercise restraint
- Non-oil trade with E7 at $2.2 billion in 1 month
- CBI: Three ways to plug budget holes
