Armenian community's museum opens in Isfahan

The museum, opened on Saturday night, is split into four sections on the Armenians’ printing instruments and kitchenware, men and women’s offices during the Safavid and Pahlavi dynasties.

It’s also home to a gallery of the most important Armenian figures at the Jolfa district of Isfahan that have been shot by the German photographer Ernst Hoeltzer (1835-1911).

He was a German engineer and one of the pioneer photographers in Iran in the 19th century.

Isfahan is also home to the Armenian Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as the Church of the Saintly Sisters, built in the Shah Abbas Safavi era in 1606.

The cathedral, located in the New Jolfa district of Isfahan, is commonly referred to as the Vank which means "monastery" or "convent" in the Armenian language.

Its interior is covered with fine frescos and gilded carvings and includes a wainscot of rich tile work. The ceiling above the entrance is painted with delicate floral motifs in the style of a Persian miniature.

Some 7,000 Armenians live in Isfahan. Like all other minorities in Iran, they are free in pursuing their own religious rituals.

