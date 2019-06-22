Iran's Kish Island, Afghanistan seek health tourism boost

Kish Island authorities say they are ready to host health tourists from ECO member states, including Afghanistan.

They say flights have been established between Kabul, Mashhad and Kish.

Iranian free zones such as Kish Island are exempt from visas for foreigners.

Abdul Jabbar Shelgari, a senior advisor to Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s CEO, stressed that there are many common grounds such as language and culture between Afghanistan and Iran that can be used to boost health tourism for Afghans in Kish Island.

Hashem Vahaj, a member of Afghan Chamber of Commerce said boosting health tourism in Kish Island needs media propaganda and that a joint health company between Afghanistan, India and Pakistan can help to this matter.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish