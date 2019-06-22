French-Iranian businessman elected as Belgian Football Association new president

Bayat was elected on Saturday against his rival Gilbert Timmermans. Bayat is succeeding Gerard Linard, who has held the position since 2017 and who will give up his mandate because of the age limit. Bayat, who has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Royal Belgian Football Association for the past 3 years, will preside over the body for the next two years.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) has welcomed Bayat’s election as “good news”, expressing hope it will “provide a fresh breeze” for the Belgian football body.

The dual national is the managing director of the Belgian football club Sporting Charleroi that plays in the Belgian Pro League.

"I am particularly pleased with the confidence that I have received. Given the more limited protocol role of the chairman, I can continue to fulfill my role at Sporting Charleroi. At the KBVB, I particularly want to support the management, with whom I have already worked well, with the realization of the 11-point plan,” said the French-Iranian businessman.

The Royal Charleroi Sporting Club (RCSC) also has an Iranian football player Ali Gholizadeh that plays forward at the Belgian squad.

