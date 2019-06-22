Iran ranks 3rd at AFC U-20 Futsal Championship

During the first half, Iran scored 6 goals.

In the second half, Iranian players netted the goals two more times.

The Indonesian rivals could compensate one of the goals but Iranian player netted Iran's 9th goal.

Meanwhile, according to Futsal World Ranking, Iran stood first in Asia and third in the latest ranking.

The new ranking that was released on Saturday shows Iran with 1663 point, following Brazil (1876 pts.) and Spain (1763 pts.).

According to the website, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan are second to fourth in Asia.

Iran is preparing for the preliminary round of the AFC Futsal Championship 2019 and the qualifying competition for the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

