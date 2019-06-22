Croatia calls for expansion of relations with Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Governor General of Fars province Enayatollah Rahimi, Štambuk said Croatia is ready to reinforce relations with Iran and Fars Province.

He also criticized the unfair and cruel sanctions imposed by US against Iran.

Croatia is after signing sisterhood agreement with Fars Province, he noted.

Meanwhile, Rahimi referred to cruel sanctions imposed against Iran, saying that Iran is looking for expansion of cooperation in tourism sector which helps bolster relations between the two sides.

Iran is a peace-seeking nation, he said adding that the country has always paid due attention to humanity and to the same reason never waged any war in the past 20 years.

He also called for establishing a joint committee between Shiraz University and Croatian officials.

Croatia will be able to maintain cooperation with Iran in student placement and exchange of university professors and doctors between the two sides, Rahimi said.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish