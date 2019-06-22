UNICEF trying to connect artists in countries: Official

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Will Parks commented on the importance of the relationship among artists of different countries that UNICEF has the capacity to establish relationships among artists of different countries in order to make their products more and better well-known.

About holding an online festival for children and using the child's specialized accelerator, which was held for the first time in Iran, the official underscored, "I have seen talented young people in the festival. They can work in a variety of areas, and in talks with some of these young people I've come up with great ideas.”

UNICEF representative in Iran went on to say, “The idea of ​​some of these people was very entertaining and somehow educational, and I express my congratulations to all the participating groups.”

Will Parks noted that such competitions have been held in many countries for many years, but for the first time this has happened in Iran. Even so many people have made an individual effort and shared it on virtual networks.

He said, "I am glad that today Iran has joined these countries in order to take advantage of technology for children of the world."

