Zarif clarifies details of US spy drone

"For more visual detail on the path, location, and point of impact of the US military drone Iran shot down on Thursday, and of the waters over which it was flying, see these maps and coordinates," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that there can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down.

Referring to the pictures he sent in his message, he said: "LEGEND: blue=drone; yellow line=Iranian FIR; red line=Iranian territorial waters; ; green line=baseline internal waters; yellow dots=Iran radio warnings sent; red dot=point of impact."

He reiterated: "One last visual: Red dot is the impact point of the trespassing drone against the border of Iran; and the border of the United States."

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4 typically flies at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Earlier in a separate message, Zarif said: "At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. we've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."

Condemning the US aggression against Iran, he said: "The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory."

He added: "We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters."



"We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters," he reiterated.

Meanwhile earlier, National Cartographic Center of Iran (NCC) on Friday announced that The American spy drone had been shot down over the territorial waters of Iran.

