Technical, Vocational Univ. to hold joint courses with French university

Ebrahim Salehi Omran, the President of the Technical and Vocational University, in a meeting with Jean-Pierre, the President of the University of Paris 13 outlined the capacities of the university and joint areas of cooperation.

Collaborating on holding joint courses, the exchange of professors, in particular the holding of workshops and specialized courses for professors in the Technical and Vocational university by French professors in Iran and France, providing the ground for equipping the Technical and Technical University workshops by French companies and international support, especially “Erasmus Plus Program” was emphasized.

The Erasmus Plus Program is an EU-funded training program designed to organize student exchanges between universities and higher education institutions in Europe and the rest of the world, and students can study at the European universities for short periods and benefit from their facilities.

