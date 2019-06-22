President of IPU arrives in Tehran

Fatemeh Hosseini, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Iranian Parliamentary Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) noted on Saturday, "Mrs. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, arrived in Tehran on Saturday and was welcomed at Mehrabad International Airport.”

Referring to Gabriela Cuevas Barron's travel plans, Hosseini said the President of the IPU is scheduled to meet senior government and parliamentary officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and also Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Parliament.

Pointing to the presence of the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Iran’s parliament, the Iranian official added, “Attending separate meetings with the members of the Women's Parliamentary Fraction as well as the members of the Executive Council of the Iranian Parliamentary Group in the International Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the meeting with members are among other plans of for Ms. Barron to Iran.”

9455**2050

