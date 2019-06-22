Official rejects reduction of foreign flights through Iran's airspace

Speaking to IRNA, Siavash Amir Mokri said the US message to world airlines describing Iran's airspace as insecure failed to leave any negative impact on number of flights through Iran's airspace.

After shooting down the US spy drone, the US Federal Aviation Administration in a message to world airlines warned them that Iran's sky is not safe enough to pass through, he said.

International airlines choose their routes based on economic factors and security, he said adding that the decrease in flights were due to security in Iraq and Ukraine airspace.

Earlier, Head of Iran Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh announced that Iran’s airspace is safe for all flights, adding that all flights are underway normally.

Iran’s airspace is safe both in Persian Gulf and inside the country and all foreign airlines continue their flights through Iranian airspace, he said.

He noted that flights through Iran’s airspace have not decreased.

He went on to say that over the last two years, in the wake of tensions in the region, and thanks to the security in Iranian airspace the number of flights through Iran’s skies increased to over 1,000 per day.

At the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4 typically flies at a high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

In an emergency phone conversation on Thursday night with the Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that there was "indisputable" evidence that a US drone had violated Iran's airspace.

