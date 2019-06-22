Latest struggle of EU troika to save JCPOA

In recent days, diplomatic trips to save the JCPOA have increased dramatically. After the German Foreign Minister's Heiku-Maas's visit to Tehran on June 10, and his meetings with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani, there are now news of the diplomatic efforts of the Union's leaders.

Recently, Reuters reported an impending trip by foreign ministers of the three European member states of the JCPOA, including Britain and Germany and France to Iran; a trip that was said to be accompanied by a new plan for rescuing the nuclear deal, in a bid that the authorities of the Islamic Republic will be encouraged about their mechanisms and commit themselves to full implementation of the nuclear deal.

In addition to the visit of the ministers of the three major countries of the Union to Iran, "we witness their struggle in the Joint Commission of the JCPOA". Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sayyed Abbas Mousavi announced that the Joint Commission’s meeting will be held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors of Iran, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China on Friday, in Vienna, Austria.

Joint Commission of the JCPOA; a commission composed of representatives of the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement, together with the representative of the European Union, which should meet on a quarterly basis, based on the text, every three months, and their last meeting was held in March.

According to observers, the increasing and multilateral diplomatic efforts of Europeans to save the JCPOA, the trip of the Troika ministers to Tehran and the meeting of the Joint Commission in Vienna, is linked to deadlines by the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Monday, June 17, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokeswoman Behrooz Kamalvandi said during a media visit to the Arak heavy water complex in a warning to the members of the JCPOA, "Today, a countdown begins to run for 300 kilos of reserved enriched uranium, and for up to 10 days as of June 27, we will cross this ceiling.”

He previously announced a fourfold increase in Iran's enrichment capacity and, in late May, during a visit by reporters to the Shahid Ahmadi-e-Roshan Enrichment Complex in Natanz, said that "Iran from May 20 and after the ultimatum of May 8 to European countries, within the framework of the agreement of the JCPOA, increased the amount of uranium with a richness of 3.67 percent by about four times.”

Of course, it should be noted that Europeans even negotiate with the White House, even in the post-JCPOA era after the US exit, on regional issues and the fulfillment of their commitment in the JCPOA to the White House.

Some sources, for example, have reported that Brian Hook, the Special Representative of the Department of State for Iranian Affairs, will meet with Troika officials on July 27 in Paris. Also, the German Foreign Minister had already talked with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of his trip to Iran.

The permanent link between Europeans with the White House officials is directly linked to the tensions between Iran and the United States, which has peaked in recent months. While the authorities in Tehran and Washington have always considered the danger of war and military confrontation far from realization, tensions can exacerbate the situation out of control and bring catastrophic results for both sides. So, the European authorities are trying to prevent the occurrence of the incident. The deployment of US warships and weapons to the Persian Gulf and recently sending 1,000 troops to the region by the US, has worried Europe and even other international players.

In addition, the explosions of four oil ships in the UAE's Fujairah Port and, consequently, subversive attacks on two ships in the Oman Sea have made the region more insecure; the sabotage that the enemies attribute to Iran and the Islamic Republic of Iran underscores it as a conspiracy of enemies.

On Thursday, there was a new development in the southern waters of Iran, which directly put Iran and the United States against each other, and the shot down of an American drone called Global Hawk by the Air Defense of the IRGC. Iran considers the drone to be a spying drone that has violated its territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, US officials have raised another claim. They believe that their drone was flying over the Strait of Hormuz and did not violate the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

But Trump's reactions to this incident and other recent events are considerable. The president of the United States, who called the two oil tankers in the Oman Sea last week a "very minor" issue, also had a similar view of the overthrow of the UAV. "I feel that this mistake was made by an individual who should not have made that mistake," he said, stressing, "I have a strong sense that the drone has been mistakenly overthrown."

Experts believe that Trump’s ease of tone and stance and his refusal to take a hasty and thrilling position on recent events is aimed at persuading the Islamic Republic of Iran to sit behind the negotiating table. As Hook stressed during a meeting of the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, June 19, "Trump’s ultimate goal is to negotiate with Iran."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish