Iran Olympic chief meets counterparts in Switzerland

President of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri conferred with Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung, Secretary General of the International Weightlifting Federation Mohammed Jaloud as well as President of Olympic Council of Asia and Asian Handball Federation Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad on issues of mutual interests on Saturday.

The meetings were held at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

President of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also expected to meet with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Salehi Amiri is also expected to meet with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) representatives in Lausanne to coordinate the upcoming sporting events of ECO states which is to be hosted by Iran's southern Kish Island.

